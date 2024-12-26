AAP Challenges Congress Over Alleged BJP Alliance in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified its criticism of the Congress Party, alleging collusion with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi. AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused Congress leader Ajay Maken of echoing BJP rhetoric and issued an ultimatum for his censure within 24 hours.

Sanjay Singh censured Ajay Maken for labeling Arvind Kejriwal as 'anti-national,' questioning if similar accusations were ever directed toward BJP leaders. Singh highlighted failed alliance attempts in Haryana and suggested that Congress's candidate list appears influenced by the BJP.

Delhi CM Atishi echoed these allegations in a news conference, asserting that the BJP is financing Congress candidates, such as Sandeep Dikshit against Kejriwal. She criticized Congress for lodging FIRs against AAP leaders while sparing BJP members, questioning an apparent BJP-Congress pact aimed at defeating AAP in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)