AAP Challenges Congress Over Alleged BJP Alliance in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused Congress of collaborating with the BJP in Delhi's political landscape, demanding action against Congress leader Ajay Maken for derogatory remarks. AAP threatens to push for Congress's expulsion from the INDIA bloc if no action is taken. The allegations further stir political tensions before the forthcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:17 IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo/@AamAadmiParty) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified its criticism of the Congress Party, alleging collusion with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi. AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused Congress leader Ajay Maken of echoing BJP rhetoric and issued an ultimatum for his censure within 24 hours.

Sanjay Singh censured Ajay Maken for labeling Arvind Kejriwal as 'anti-national,' questioning if similar accusations were ever directed toward BJP leaders. Singh highlighted failed alliance attempts in Haryana and suggested that Congress's candidate list appears influenced by the BJP.

Delhi CM Atishi echoed these allegations in a news conference, asserting that the BJP is financing Congress candidates, such as Sandeep Dikshit against Kejriwal. She criticized Congress for lodging FIRs against AAP leaders while sparing BJP members, questioning an apparent BJP-Congress pact aimed at defeating AAP in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

