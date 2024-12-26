Congress to Uphold Gandhi's Legacy Amid Political Tensions

The Congress party, ahead of its extended Working Committee meeting in Belagavi, pledged to strengthen its efforts in safeguarding Mahatma Gandhi's legacy, which it argues is under calculated assault from detractors. This commitment comes as the party prepares to navigate upcoming political challenges.

Prominent Congress figures, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, have gathered for the 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak,' a meeting that also celebrates the centennial of Gandhi's session as Congress president in Belagavi. Structured plans for the upcoming year are staunchly emphasized during this session.

Moreover, the Congress aims to address the 'insult' perceived against B R Ambedkar by Home Minister Amit Shah, pledging robust follow-up actions. A commemorative rally, celebrating historical figures like Gandhi and Ambedkar, followed the meeting, with abundant participation expected.

