Congress to Uphold Gandhi's Legacy Amid Political Tensions

The Congress party's CWC meeting in Belagavi will focus on preserving Mahatma Gandhi's legacy. The event marks the 100th anniversary of Gandhi's presidency of the Congress and coincides with political challenges. Key leaders will discuss recent issues and emphasize commitment to constitutional values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 26-12-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:22 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Congress party, ahead of its extended Working Committee meeting in Belagavi, pledged to strengthen its efforts in safeguarding Mahatma Gandhi's legacy, which it argues is under calculated assault from detractors. This commitment comes as the party prepares to navigate upcoming political challenges.

Prominent Congress figures, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, have gathered for the 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak,' a meeting that also celebrates the centennial of Gandhi's session as Congress president in Belagavi. Structured plans for the upcoming year are staunchly emphasized during this session.

Moreover, the Congress aims to address the 'insult' perceived against B R Ambedkar by Home Minister Amit Shah, pledging robust follow-up actions. A commemorative rally, celebrating historical figures like Gandhi and Ambedkar, followed the meeting, with abundant participation expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

