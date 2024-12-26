Controversy Brews Over Siddaramaiah Road Naming in Mysuru
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's proposal to name a Mysuru road after him has sparked political controversy. The BJP opposes the move and calls it inappropriate, while some BJP members support it, recognizing Siddaramaiah's contributions to Mysuru. The JD(S) and RTI activists have also criticized the decision, questioning its legality and ethics.
The proposal to name a stretch of road in Mysuru after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sparked significant controversy. Political leaders and citizens alike have weighed in on the matter, with opinions divided sharply along party lines.
The BJP has strongly opposed the motion, labeling it as inappropriate and disrespectful to the region's historical legacy. B Y Vijayendra, BJP state's president, condemned the move, questioning the morality of naming a road, originally named after a royal lineage, after Siddaramaiah. This sentiment echoes concerns over political self-aggrandizement.
Amidst the controversy, former BJP member Prathap Simha offered unexpected support, citing Siddaramaiah's contributions as a two-time Chief Minister. Meanwhile, the JD(S) and RTI activists remain critical, raising legal challenges due to Siddaramaiah's involvement in ongoing investigations. The final decision awaits public consultation results.
