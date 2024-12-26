Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Siddaramaiah Road Naming in Mysuru

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's proposal to name a Mysuru road after him has sparked political controversy. The BJP opposes the move and calls it inappropriate, while some BJP members support it, recognizing Siddaramaiah's contributions to Mysuru. The JD(S) and RTI activists have also criticized the decision, questioning its legality and ethics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 26-12-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:39 IST
Controversy Brews Over Siddaramaiah Road Naming in Mysuru
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

The proposal to name a stretch of road in Mysuru after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sparked significant controversy. Political leaders and citizens alike have weighed in on the matter, with opinions divided sharply along party lines.

The BJP has strongly opposed the motion, labeling it as inappropriate and disrespectful to the region's historical legacy. B Y Vijayendra, BJP state's president, condemned the move, questioning the morality of naming a road, originally named after a royal lineage, after Siddaramaiah. This sentiment echoes concerns over political self-aggrandizement.

Amidst the controversy, former BJP member Prathap Simha offered unexpected support, citing Siddaramaiah's contributions as a two-time Chief Minister. Meanwhile, the JD(S) and RTI activists remain critical, raising legal challenges due to Siddaramaiah's involvement in ongoing investigations. The final decision awaits public consultation results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024