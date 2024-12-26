Left Menu

Political Spotlight: Bihar's Potential Realignment Amid RJD's Bold Move

The RJD in Bihar, open to realignment with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, signals readiness if JD(U) distances from the BJP, deemed 'communal forces.' Politicians anticipate possible shifts in Bihar's political landscape, with JD(U)'s subtle dissatisfaction and BJP's attempts to maintain alliance harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-12-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:27 IST
  • India

In a surprising political maneuver, Bihar's opposition party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has expressed readiness for another political partnership with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This conditional offer rests on the stipulation that Kumar's party, the JD(U), disentangles itself from its current coalition with the BJP, which the RJD categorizes as 'communal forces.'

The statement from RJD's MLA Bhai Virendra in Khagaria reflects growing speculations about potential realignments, fueled by tensions between the JD(U) and BJP. As political dynamics in Bihar remain fluid, the RJD's stance comes as a strategic move amidst cryptic signals from BJP stalwart Amit Shah, who hinted at a possible shift from past election strategies.

Adding to the complexity, recent overtures and statements from both JD(U) and BJP leaders reveal an underlying unease within the coalition, although both parties attempt to project unity. As talks of reshuffling top political alliances gather momentum, the political environment in Bihar is set for intriguing developments in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

