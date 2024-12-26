Congress-BJP Clash Over ‘Distorted’ Map Allegations Intensifies

In a fiery exchange, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday refuted allegations made by BJP leader Amit Malviya regarding the use of a distorted map of India by Congress at a Belagavi event. Kharge accused Malviya of spreading misinformation, asserting that a standard Congress poster exists and is publicly available.

Malviya, posting on X, claimed the Congress displayed a distorted map as part of what he termed 'appeasement politics' during the Belagavi convention. He suggested this action was emblematic of the Congress's long-standing political tactics, implicitly accusing them of allegiance to divisive forces.

Amidst the controversy, Congress MLA NA Haris acknowledged a poster depicting the disputed map was mistakenly displayed and has since been removed. He dismissed the BJP's focus on the issue as a lack of substantive agenda, while Congress spokesperson Nizam Foujdar criticized the BJP for their alleged hostility towards peace and progress in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)