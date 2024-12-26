BJP Leader's Bold Protest: A Barefoot March Against Injustice

BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai declared on Thursday that he will walk barefoot until the current DMK regime is removed from power. This dramatic protest comes in response to his accusations against the governing party's handling of a recent sexual assault case involving an Anna University student.

In an intensified gesture, Annamalai announced he would publicly whip himself six times on December 27, criticizing police inaction and the state's alleged apathy. He claims the accused, Gnanasekaran, is a DMK member, a point of contention between parties, as law minister S Regupathi refuted this claim, saying the accused holds no party membership.

During a press conference, Annamalai drew attention to photographs allegedly linking the accused to the DMK, arguing the crime was enabled by political affiliations. He also questioned the handling of the FIR and challenged the DMK to utilize Nirbhaya funds effectively. Annamalai aims to maintain his protest until February 2025, combining it with a religious vow.

