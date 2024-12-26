Syria's Sectarian Strife: New Authorities Battle Challenges

Syria's newly established governing forces initiated a crackdown in the coastal area after a devastating attack on police claimed 14 lives. The operation is targeting remnants of Bashar al-Assad's former regime, accused of orchestrating the assault, state-run media reported.

The operation in Tartous, a stronghold for Assad's Alawite sect, marks a significant test for the Sunni Islamist-led authorities that assumed control in December. The move is aimed at ensuring stability and preventing sectarian strife, particularly following a circulated video showing an attack on an Alawite shrine.

Despite assurances from the new government to respect minority rights, fear and uncertainty persist among minority groups, such as Alawites and Christians, who are concerned about potential religious-based violence. Iran, Assad's ally, called for unity and cautioned against spreading instability in Syria.

