Eknath Shinde Takes Charge as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister

Eknath Shinde, the newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following a significant electoral victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition. This marks a pivotal moment in Shinde's political career, taking on a critical role in the state's leadership team.

During discussions with Modi, Shinde was accompanied by family members, emphasizing the personal and political significance of his new post. He expressed commitment to advancing Maharashtra's development and aligning with the national goal of transforming India into a five trillion dollar economy.

Shinde's engagements also included talks with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda, who echoed support for the coalition's plans. The meetings marked a unified front as the leadership sets sights on fulfilling the aspirations of Maharashtra's citizens under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)