Congress Launches Nationwide Campaign to Safeguard Constitution

The Congress Party unveiled a massive public outreach initiative, the Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra, planned between January 2025 and January 2026. This campaign aims to protect constitutional values, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the Constitution of India.

Criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of undermining BR Ambedkar's legacy and demanded his resignation. The party also expressed concerns over the potential threats to the Constitution posed by the BJP-led government's policies.

The Congress is urging for significant economic reforms and increased support for marginalized communities. The party remains committed to reinforcing its foundational principles and announced an upcoming AICC session in Gujarat to strategize further actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)