A New Dawn: Lebanon and Syria Seek Better Ties After Assad's Fall
Lebanon is aiming for improved relations with Syria following Bashar al-Assad's removal. The Lebanese Foreign Minister communicated this message to Syria's new administration. Past relations have been complex, especially during Syria's influential period in Lebanon post its civil war. Hezbollah's role in Assad's era is also highlighted.
Lebanon is setting its sights on nurturing stronger ties with Syria in the wake of Bashar al-Assad's departure, marking a potential new chapter in a historically challenging relationship. The Lebanese Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, conveyed this forward-looking aspiration during a conversation with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Hassan al-Shibani.
Relations between the two nations have oscillated over the decades since their independence in the 1940s, interwoven with layers of political complexities. The Iran-backed Hezbollah, a significant player in the region's dynamics, supported Assad's regime during Syria's civil war.
Historically, the Syrian state's dominance post-Lebanese civil war shaped Lebanese politics until 2005, when political pressures and massive protests led to Syria's military withdrawal. The assassination of Rafik al-Hariri in 2005 added further tension, with investigations implicating Syrian and Lebanese individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- Syria
- Hezbollah
- Assad
- Beirut
- relations
- diplomacy
- civil war
- foreign policy
- Middle East
ALSO READ
India's Swift Evacuation: Diplomacy in Chaos
Tensions Rise: Taiwan Demands China Halt Military Drills Amid Strained Relations
Strategic Diplomacy: Egypt-China Dialogue Set to Strengthen Ties
Rajya Sabha Clarifies Stance on Marital Relations Legislation
Russia Proposes New Ambassador to Strengthen U.S. Relations