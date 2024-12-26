A New Dawn: Lebanon and Syria Seek Better Ties After Assad's Fall

Lebanon is setting its sights on nurturing stronger ties with Syria in the wake of Bashar al-Assad's departure, marking a potential new chapter in a historically challenging relationship. The Lebanese Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, conveyed this forward-looking aspiration during a conversation with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Hassan al-Shibani.

Relations between the two nations have oscillated over the decades since their independence in the 1940s, interwoven with layers of political complexities. The Iran-backed Hezbollah, a significant player in the region's dynamics, supported Assad's regime during Syria's civil war.

Historically, the Syrian state's dominance post-Lebanese civil war shaped Lebanese politics until 2005, when political pressures and massive protests led to Syria's military withdrawal. The assassination of Rafik al-Hariri in 2005 added further tension, with investigations implicating Syrian and Lebanese individuals.

