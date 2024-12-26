Architect of India's Economic Reforms, Manmohan Singh, Passes Away at 92

Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India and the chief architect behind the country's pivotal economic reforms of 1991, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92. His death was confirmed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, where Singh was admitted after a sudden decline in his health.

The AIIMS bulletin revealed that Singh was receiving treatment for age-related conditions and lost consciousness at his home on December 26. Despite immediate resuscitative efforts both at home and at the hospital, Singh was declared dead at 9.51 PM.

Singh served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and significantly impacted India's economic trajectory. Known for pulling India back from the brink of bankruptcy, his policies ushered in an era of economic liberalization. Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi, rushed to the hospital upon hearing of his hospitalisation. Party chiefs are now en route to Delhi following his death.

