Architect of India's Economic Reforms, Manmohan Singh, Passes Away at 92

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, known for spearheading India's economic reforms in 1991, died at the age of 92. Singh was brought to AIIMS Delhi after suddenly losing consciousness, but efforts to revive him failed. Leaders from the Congress party are heading to Delhi following his passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:42 IST
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India and the chief architect behind the country's pivotal economic reforms of 1991, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92. His death was confirmed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, where Singh was admitted after a sudden decline in his health.

The AIIMS bulletin revealed that Singh was receiving treatment for age-related conditions and lost consciousness at his home on December 26. Despite immediate resuscitative efforts both at home and at the hospital, Singh was declared dead at 9.51 PM.

Singh served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and significantly impacted India's economic trajectory. Known for pulling India back from the brink of bankruptcy, his policies ushered in an era of economic liberalization. Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi, rushed to the hospital upon hearing of his hospitalisation. Party chiefs are now en route to Delhi following his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

