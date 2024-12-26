Srinagar Shrugs as Speculations Arise from NC MLA Meeting Snub

Only one of the seven National Conference (NC) MLAs from Srinagar district attended a key meeting on Thursday led by Lok Sabha member Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, stirring speculations that he might be sidelined by his party. The meeting aimed to review the progress of centrally sponsored schemes and ongoing development projects in the district.

The absence of the NC MLAs, save for Zadibal MLA Tanvir Sadiq, heightened rumors of discontent. Mehdi recently participated in an anti-quota protest, an action not in the best interests of the party, according to NC youth president and Hazratbal MLA Salman Sagar. Following the protest, tensions seemed to rise within the party ranks over Mehdi's actions. Sagar pointedly criticized Mehdi for allegedly aiding the 'enemies' of the NC.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a meeting with Srinagar's legislators at his residence, addressing urgent local issues like water scarcity and power shortages. Abdullah promised that Srinagar would remain a top priority, reassuring MLAs of swift action on the city's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)