India Mourns the Loss of Economic Reformer Manmohan Singh

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, lauding his transformative role in India's economic liberalization. Singh's leadership during the critical transition of 1991 laid the groundwork for the nation's prosperity. Dhankhar praised Singh's intellect and dedication to India's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:06 IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

India is in mourning as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar offered condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. A noted figure in economic reform, Singh was responsible for India's 1991 economic liberalization.

Recognized by the Padma Vibhushan, Singh's strategic leadership transformed the country's economic landscape, opening new avenues for growth.

Dhankhar, who chairs the Rajya Sabha and interacted often with Singh, praised his intellect and commitment. He acknowledged Singh as a leader whose legacy will continue to guide Bharat's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

