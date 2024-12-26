India is in mourning as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar offered condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. A noted figure in economic reform, Singh was responsible for India's 1991 economic liberalization.

Recognized by the Padma Vibhushan, Singh's strategic leadership transformed the country's economic landscape, opening new avenues for growth.

Dhankhar, who chairs the Rajya Sabha and interacted often with Singh, praised his intellect and commitment. He acknowledged Singh as a leader whose legacy will continue to guide Bharat's growth.

