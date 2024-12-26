Left Menu

Nation Mourns Iconic Reformer: Manmohan Singh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock and condolences on the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Recalling her experiences working with him, Banerjee highlighted Singh's profound erudition and wisdom, especially in financial reforms. Singh passed away in New Delhi at the age of 92.

26-12-2024
In a heartfelt tribute, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed her deep shock over the passing of Manmohan Singh, India's former prime minister. Banerjee extended her sincere condolences to Singh's family, recalling the fond memories of working alongside him.

Banerjee elaborated on the profound impact Singh had on the nation, especially regarding financial reforms that he championed. She noted his erudition and wisdom, asserting that these qualities left an indelible mark on India's progress.

Singh, who passed away in New Delhi at the age of 92, was celebrated for his leadership and economic stewardship, both of which will be dearly missed by Banerjee and the nation alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

