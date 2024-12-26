India Mourns Former PM Manmohan Singh's Demise

India is mourning the loss of its former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92. Singh, renowned as the architect of the nation's economic reforms, died on Thursday night.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his sorrow over Singh's demise, recognizing his instrumental role in steering the country's governance at various capacities, including as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, the Finance Minister, and ultimately, the Prime Minister.

Shah conveyed his condolences to Singh's family and supporters via social media, wishing for Waheguru to grant peace to Singh's soul and resilience to his family during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)