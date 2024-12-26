India Mourns the Passing of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

India grieves the loss of its former prime minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92. His half-brother, Surjit Singh Kohli, rushed to Delhi upon receiving the sorrowful news.

Kohli conveyed to PTI the critical nature of Singh's condition shortly before his passing, marking the end of an era in Indian politics.

AIIMS Delhi confirmed that Singh was brought to their emergency department in the evening after experiencing a sudden loss of consciousness, which led to his demise on Thursday night.

(With inputs from agencies.)