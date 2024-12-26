Nation Mourns Visionary Leader: Manmohan Singh's Legacy

In a solemn declaration, the Union government on Thursday initiated a seven-day mourning period to honor the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Officials confirmed the mourning period will reflect the nation's respect for Singh's significant contributions.

The Cabinet is set to convene at 11 am on Friday to formally pay tribute to the leader who played a pivotal role in India's economic transformation during his tenure from 2004 to 2014.

At 92, Manmohan Singh leaves behind a legacy of reform and leadership. The government has announced that his last rites will be conducted with full state honors, underscoring the lasting impact of his work on the nation.

