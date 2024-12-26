Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Economist Manmohan Singh

Leaders from Madhya Pradesh, including CM Mohan Yadav and Congress leader Kamal Nath, mourned the death of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. Recognized as a globally respected economist, Singh's contributions, such as economic liberalization, are celebrated as nation's irreparable loss. Tributes highlight his visionary leadership and impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:52 IST
Madhya Pradesh's political leaders, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Congress stalwart Kamal Nath, expressed their heartfelt condolences following the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. The renowned economist died at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening at 92 years old.

Kamal Nath recounted Dr Singh's remarkable legacy on X, noting significant achievements like the loan waiver for farmers, children's right to education, right to information, and forest rights law for tribals. 'Dr. Manmohan Singh's passing is an irreparable loss to the nation,' Nath stated, underscoring the former PM's pivotal role in public welfare initiatives.

As colleagues recall his tenure as RBI Governor, Finance Minister, the Prime Minister, Dr Singh's economic liberalization and visionary policies are lauded for steering India toward prosperity. He is mourned as a true statesman, with leaders like Digvijaya Singh highlighting his wisdom in revitalizing the nation's economy during his term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

