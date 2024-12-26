Left Menu

Congress Convention Halted to Honor Manmohan Singh

The Congress convention in Belagavi, scheduled to commemorate the 1924 event chaired by Mahatma Gandhi, has been cancelled due to the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced a condolence meeting and state mourning in Singh's honor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:54 IST
The event, under the banner 'Jai Gandhi, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan', aimed to celebrate the centenary of the historic meeting. In response, a condolence gathering will be held on Friday at the same venue.

The late Manmohan Singh, known for initiating India's economic liberalization, passed away in New Delhi at 92. The state will observe mourning, including a holiday on Friday, announced by the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

