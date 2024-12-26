Congress Convention Halted to Honor Manmohan Singh

The Congress convention in Belagavi was set to honor the 1924 gathering led by Mahatma Gandhi. However, it has been cancelled, as per Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, due to the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The event, under the banner 'Jai Gandhi, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan', aimed to celebrate the centenary of the historic meeting. In response, a condolence gathering will be held on Friday at the same venue.

The late Manmohan Singh, known for initiating India's economic liberalization, passed away in New Delhi at 92. The state will observe mourning, including a holiday on Friday, announced by the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)