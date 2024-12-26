Congress Convention Halted to Honor Manmohan Singh
The Congress convention in Belagavi, scheduled to commemorate the 1924 event chaired by Mahatma Gandhi, has been cancelled due to the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced a condolence meeting and state mourning in Singh's honor.
- Country:
- India
The Congress convention in Belagavi was set to honor the 1924 gathering led by Mahatma Gandhi. However, it has been cancelled, as per Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, due to the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
The event, under the banner 'Jai Gandhi, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan', aimed to celebrate the centenary of the historic meeting. In response, a condolence gathering will be held on Friday at the same venue.
The late Manmohan Singh, known for initiating India's economic liberalization, passed away in New Delhi at 92. The state will observe mourning, including a holiday on Friday, announced by the state government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bengaluru's Rainy Deluge: Weather Woes in Karnataka
Uproar in Karnataka Assembly Over Police Action on Lingayat Protesters
Political Power Play: Light-Hearted Banter in Karnataka Assembly
CAG Highlights Fee Exploitation and Supply Delays in Karnataka
High Drama in Karnataka Assembly: BJP MLAs Clash Over Reservation Debate