Nation Mourns the Loss of Former PM Manmohan Singh
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 in Delhi. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his sorrow over the loss and highlighted Singh's key contributions to India's development. He also extended condolences to Singh's family during this difficult time.
In a significant loss to the nation, former prime minister Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 in Delhi on Thursday night. Prominent figures across the country are expressing their condolences, recognizing Singh's lasting impact on India's economic and developmental trajectory.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took to social media to express his grief. 'Extremely sad to hear about the death of former Prime Minister and renowned economist Dr Manmohan Singh,' Patel posted. He acknowledged Singh's vital contribution to India's growth during his tenure in various capacities.
Offering his condolences, Patel said, 'May lord give peace to his departed soul and give strength to his family members to bear this loss.' As tributes continue to pour in, it is clear that Singh's legacy will be remembered for years to come.
