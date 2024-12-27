Left Menu

Manmohan Singh: Architect of Modern India Passes Away

Manmohan Singh, a former Prime Minister of India, passed away at 92. Known for his pivotal role in India's economic reforms and liberalization, Singh led the nation from 2004 to 2014 and implemented seminal initiatives like RTI and MNREGA. His tenure faced challenges including corruption allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 00:53 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 00:53 IST
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, widely regarded as the architect of India's modern economy, passed away at AIIMS hospital in Delhi at the age of 92. Singh, a transformative figure, unchained India from stringent pre-liberalization rules, setting the nation on a path to economic reform and globalization.

Singh's tenure saw the introduction of landmark policies including the Right to Information (RTI) and the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA). Despite his remarkable contributions, his administration grappled with significant challenges, including allegations of corruption, which marred the legacy of the United Progressive Alliance government he helmed.

Internationally acclaimed for his scholarly work and fiscal acumen, Singh's legacy includes negotiating the Indo-US nuclear deal, navigating through political turbulence, and leaving an indelible impact on India's economic landscape. His passing marks the end of an era of growth and progress under his leadership.

