Left Menu

Manmohan Singh's Last Stand: A Farewell to Political Scapegoating

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, during his final political appeal before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for divisive speeches and policies that threaten democracy. Singh highlighted the detrimental impact of the Agnipath scheme, urging voters to choose Congress for a progressive future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 08:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 08:42 IST
Manmohan Singh's Last Stand: A Farewell to Political Scapegoating
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a defiant address during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh accused his successor, Narendra Modi, of degrading public discourse through divisive speeches. Despite health issues, Singh's sharp critique focused on Modi's alleged lowering of the prime minister's dignity.

Singh passionately urged voters in Punjab to support Congress, promising a future safeguarding democracy and the Constitution. He attacked the BJP government's 'ill-conceived' Agnipath scheme, arguing it jeopardizes national security and represents fake nationalism.

Decrying Modi's accusations and the BJP's narratives, Singh highlighted the plight of farmers and the economic disparity under BJP rule, appealing for unity, development, and inclusivity to prevail in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024