Manmohan Singh's Last Stand: A Farewell to Political Scapegoating

In a defiant address during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh accused his successor, Narendra Modi, of degrading public discourse through divisive speeches. Despite health issues, Singh's sharp critique focused on Modi's alleged lowering of the prime minister's dignity.

Singh passionately urged voters in Punjab to support Congress, promising a future safeguarding democracy and the Constitution. He attacked the BJP government's 'ill-conceived' Agnipath scheme, arguing it jeopardizes national security and represents fake nationalism.

Decrying Modi's accusations and the BJP's narratives, Singh highlighted the plight of farmers and the economic disparity under BJP rule, appealing for unity, development, and inclusivity to prevail in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)