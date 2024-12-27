Manmohan Singh's Last Stand: A Farewell to Political Scapegoating
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, during his final political appeal before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for divisive speeches and policies that threaten democracy. Singh highlighted the detrimental impact of the Agnipath scheme, urging voters to choose Congress for a progressive future.
In a defiant address during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh accused his successor, Narendra Modi, of degrading public discourse through divisive speeches. Despite health issues, Singh's sharp critique focused on Modi's alleged lowering of the prime minister's dignity.
Singh passionately urged voters in Punjab to support Congress, promising a future safeguarding democracy and the Constitution. He attacked the BJP government's 'ill-conceived' Agnipath scheme, arguing it jeopardizes national security and represents fake nationalism.
Decrying Modi's accusations and the BJP's narratives, Singh highlighted the plight of farmers and the economic disparity under BJP rule, appealing for unity, development, and inclusivity to prevail in India.
