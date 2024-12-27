Telangana Mourns the Passing of Manmohan Singh

The Telangana government has declared a seven-day state mourning following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. In respect, a holiday has been announced for government offices and schools on Friday.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari confirmed that the national flag will fly at half-mast throughout the mourning period. Official communications have been sent to district Collectors and Superintendents of Police to ensure compliance.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will travel to New Delhi to honor Singh's memory. Manmohan Singh, a key figure in India's economic reforms, passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Thursday at the age of 92.

