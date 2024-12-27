Telangana Mourns the Passing of Manmohan Singh
The Telangana government declared a seven-day state mourning and a holiday for government offices and educational institutions in honor of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at age 92. The national flag will be flown at half-mast, and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy plans to pay his respects in Delhi.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana government has declared a seven-day state mourning following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. In respect, a holiday has been announced for government offices and schools on Friday.
Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari confirmed that the national flag will fly at half-mast throughout the mourning period. Official communications have been sent to district Collectors and Superintendents of Police to ensure compliance.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will travel to New Delhi to honor Singh's memory. Manmohan Singh, a key figure in India's economic reforms, passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Thursday at the age of 92.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
After polls, Delhi govt's monthly financial aid for women will be enhanced to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,000: Arvind Kejriwal.
Family Feud Leads to Shooting in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri
Arvind Kejriwal says scheme to provide Rs 1000 monthly to women in Delhi rolls out with Cabinet nod, but money to be credited after polls.
Family Feud Turns Deadly: Delhi Man Shot Amid Ongoing Rivalry
Delhi Anganwadis Introduce Nutrition-Loaded Winter Treats