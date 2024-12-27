Left Menu

Telangana Mourns the Passing of Manmohan Singh

The Telangana government declared a seven-day state mourning and a holiday for government offices and educational institutions in honor of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at age 92. The national flag will be flown at half-mast, and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy plans to pay his respects in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-12-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:51 IST
Telangana Mourns the Passing of Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has declared a seven-day state mourning following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. In respect, a holiday has been announced for government offices and schools on Friday.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari confirmed that the national flag will fly at half-mast throughout the mourning period. Official communications have been sent to district Collectors and Superintendents of Police to ensure compliance.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will travel to New Delhi to honor Singh's memory. Manmohan Singh, a key figure in India's economic reforms, passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Thursday at the age of 92.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024