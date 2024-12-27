Left Menu

India Mourns the Loss of Economic Reformer Manmohan Singh

Leaders from various political realms in Rajasthan paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, who passed away at 92. Remembered as a consensus builder and an inspirational leader, Singh left a lasting impact on India's economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-12-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:35 IST
Prominent political figures in Rajasthan gathered on Friday to express their deep sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a key architect of India's economic transformation.

Singh, credited with pivotal economic reforms, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi at 92. He is revered for elevating India as a major economic power globally.

His contributions to Indian politics and economics are celebrated nationwide, as leaders recall his significant impact on economic policies and his enduring legacy of developmental progress.

