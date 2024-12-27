India Mourns the Loss of Economic Reformer Manmohan Singh

Prominent political figures in Rajasthan gathered on Friday to express their deep sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a key architect of India's economic transformation.

Singh, credited with pivotal economic reforms, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi at 92. He is revered for elevating India as a major economic power globally.

His contributions to Indian politics and economics are celebrated nationwide, as leaders recall his significant impact on economic policies and his enduring legacy of developmental progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)