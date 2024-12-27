Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Leadership and Vision

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh has passed away, leaving a legacy marked by wisdom and visionary leadership. The former leader, who spearheaded India's economic reforms, breathed his last at AIIMS in Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92.

Known worldwide for his contributions to the financial and economic sectors, Singh served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and previously as Finance Minister, where he established a strong economic framework for the country.

Ex-Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, now a BJP leader, expressed his grief on social media, praising Singh's statesmanship and reflecting on his influence over Punjab's economic challenges. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Singh's family and loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)