Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Uplifting the Marginalized

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi pays tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, recalling his efforts to uplift marginalized communities. Singh, a partition refugee, served as RBI Governor, Finance Minister, and PM, spearheading India's economic reforms. Singh passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, at 92.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:22 IST
Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting Singh's dedication to uplifting marginalised and backward communities, including minorities.

Mourning Singh's passing, Owaisi noted his remarkable journey from a partition refugee to serving as RBI Governor, Finance Minister, and India's Prime Minister.

Singh, known as the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi on Thursday at the age of 92. Owaisi extended his condolences to Singh's family, friends, and colleagues through a statement on social media platform 'X'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

