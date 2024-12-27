Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Forthcoming Visit to Russia Signals Strategic Alliance

Chinese President Xi Jinping is slated to visit Russia in 2025, fostering a strategic alliance as both nations counter U.S. policies. While China maintains neutrality on Russia's actions in Ukraine, the partnership aims to reinforce dual countermeasures against Western deterrence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:42 IST
Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress. Image Credit: ANI

China's President Xi Jinping is set to visit Russia in 2025, according to the Russian ambassador to China, Igor Morgulov, who was quoted by Russia's state-run RIA news agency. Plans for the visit are actively being developed, highlighting the strategic bilateral relationship between the two countries.

While China has not confirmed the visit, its foreign ministry emphasizes the close contact maintained between Beijing and Moscow. The two nations have fortified their ties in recent years, especially in response to Western policies spearheaded by the United States.

Russia, dealing with international pressures related to its ongoing conflict in Ukraine and its territorial ambitions, aligns with China's proposed peace initiatives, despite Ukraine's objections. As both countries face mounting Western pressure, their strategic partnership aims at a coordinated response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

