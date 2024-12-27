Farewell to a Leader: Manmohan Singh's Final Journey

In a solemn farewell, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will begin his final journey from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters to the cremation ground at 9:30 am on Saturday. This was announced by party general secretary KC Venugopal on Friday.

Singh's body will be displayed at his residence on Motilal Nehru Road on Friday for the public to pay their respects. Venugopal noted that the remains will be relocated to the AICC headquarters at 8 am the following day for Congress workers and the public to offer tributes between 8:30 am and 9:30 am.

The renowned economist and political consensus builder passed away on Thursday night, as stated by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. Singh had been admitted in critical condition earlier in the evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)