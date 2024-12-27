Farewell to a Leader: Manmohan Singh's Final Journey
The final journey of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92, will begin from the Congress headquarters to the cremation ground. His mortal remains will be at his residence for public tributes before being moved to the AICC for final respects.
- Country:
- India
In a solemn farewell, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will begin his final journey from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters to the cremation ground at 9:30 am on Saturday. This was announced by party general secretary KC Venugopal on Friday.
Singh's body will be displayed at his residence on Motilal Nehru Road on Friday for the public to pay their respects. Venugopal noted that the remains will be relocated to the AICC headquarters at 8 am the following day for Congress workers and the public to offer tributes between 8:30 am and 9:30 am.
The renowned economist and political consensus builder passed away on Thursday night, as stated by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. Singh had been admitted in critical condition earlier in the evening.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New French Prime Minister Faces Uphill Battle Amid Political Turmoil
Ajit Pawar's Strategic Dialogue with Prime Minister Modi
Francois Bayrou: The Centrist Contender for France's Next Prime Minister
Francois Bayrou Takes Helm as New French Prime Minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Prayagraj, performs puja at Sangam Nose.