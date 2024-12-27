Left Menu

World Mourns: Tributes Pour In for Manmohan Singh

World leaders express condolences over the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting his role in India's economic reforms and international relations. Singh, 92, passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi. Among those mourning are leaders from the US, Canada, France, and neighboring countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 14:33 IST
Condolences have poured in globally following the death of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Leaders from the US, Canada, France, and South Asian neighbors have expressed grief.

Singh, known as the architect of India's economic reforms, died on Thursday night at the age of 92, at AIIMS in New Delhi.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, praised Singh for enhancing US-India ties, while France's President Emmanuel Macron mourned him as a 'great man.' Leaders from Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka also extolled his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

