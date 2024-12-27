Remembering a Quiet Reformer: Manmohan Singh's Legacy

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav hailed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as a pivotal figure in India's economic development. Yadav remarked on Singh's instrumental role as both finance minister and prime minister in fortifying the country's economy.

Yadav credited Singh's economic reforms for enabling India to emerge as a global equal. He praised Singh for his blend of knowledge and practicality, noting the significant and lasting impact of Singh's policies.

Singh, who led India as prime minister from 2004 to 2014, passed away Thursday in Delhi at age 92. Yadav paid tribute to Singh's legacy, emphasizing his dedication and commitment to the nation's welfare.

