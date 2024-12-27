Whiplash Agitation: BJP Leader Annamalai's Dramatic Protest Against DMK

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai staged a dramatic protest on Friday by flogging himself in condemnation of the ruling DMK and state police's handling of a sexual assault case against a Chennai college student on Christmas Eve.

In a green dhoti, a bare-chested Annamalai whipped himself publicly in front of his Coimbatore residence while BJP members displayed placards criticizing the police for allegedly leaking the FIR related to the woman's complaint.

Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan noted the suspect's arrest and ongoing investigation, emphasizing the university's cooperation with the police to ensure a fair inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)