Whiplash Agitation: BJP Leader Annamalai's Dramatic Protest Against DMK

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai staged a unique protest by flogging himself to criticize the ruling DMK and police over a sexual assault case in Chennai. Annamalai's actions, including a vow to refrain from wearing shoes until the DMK is out of power, have drawn both criticism and ridicule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:47 IST
Whiplash Agitation: BJP Leader Annamalai's Dramatic Protest Against DMK
K Annamalai Image Credit: Twitter(@annamalai_k)
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai staged a dramatic protest on Friday by flogging himself in condemnation of the ruling DMK and state police's handling of a sexual assault case against a Chennai college student on Christmas Eve.

In a green dhoti, a bare-chested Annamalai whipped himself publicly in front of his Coimbatore residence while BJP members displayed placards criticizing the police for allegedly leaking the FIR related to the woman's complaint.

Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan noted the suspect's arrest and ongoing investigation, emphasizing the university's cooperation with the police to ensure a fair inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

