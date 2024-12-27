Whiplash Agitation: BJP Leader Annamalai's Dramatic Protest Against DMK
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai staged a unique protest by flogging himself to criticize the ruling DMK and police over a sexual assault case in Chennai. Annamalai's actions, including a vow to refrain from wearing shoes until the DMK is out of power, have drawn both criticism and ridicule.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai staged a dramatic protest on Friday by flogging himself in condemnation of the ruling DMK and state police's handling of a sexual assault case against a Chennai college student on Christmas Eve.
In a green dhoti, a bare-chested Annamalai whipped himself publicly in front of his Coimbatore residence while BJP members displayed placards criticizing the police for allegedly leaking the FIR related to the woman's complaint.
Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan noted the suspect's arrest and ongoing investigation, emphasizing the university's cooperation with the police to ensure a fair inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- BJP
- Annamalai
- DMK
- protest
- self-flogging
- sexual assault
- police
- FIR
- Chennai
ALSO READ
Opposition MPs Protest Over Adani Issue in Indian Parliament
Serbian Protests: Vucic Under Fire
Tibetan Activists Protest Chinese Appointed Panchen Lama's Proposed Visit to Nepal
Balochistan Residents Protest Low Gas Pressure Amid Plummeting Temperatures
Uproar in Karnataka Assembly Over Police Action on Lingayat Protesters