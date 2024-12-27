Left Menu

Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Visionary for Indo-Pak Peace

Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri shares fond memories of former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, emphasizing his role in enhancing bilateral relations and regional peace. Singh's efforts fostered trust and progress between India and Pakistan, contributing to a peace framework and improving people's contacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:10 IST
Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Visionary for Indo-Pak Peace
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's former foreign minister, Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, reminisced about his friendship with the late Indian Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away in Delhi on Thursday night.

In an interview, Kasuri praised Singh as a historical figure dedicated to improving India-Pakistan bilateral relations. He highlighted Singh's vision for regional peace, quoting Singh's aspiration for seamless travel across the SAARC region.

Kasuri acknowledged Singh's significant role in the peace process and fostering mutual trust during his tenure. He expressed hopes for Singh's family to visit his birthplace and offered condolences to Singh's family and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024