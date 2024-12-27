Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Visionary for Indo-Pak Peace
Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri shares fond memories of former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, emphasizing his role in enhancing bilateral relations and regional peace. Singh's efforts fostered trust and progress between India and Pakistan, contributing to a peace framework and improving people's contacts.
Pakistan's former foreign minister, Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, reminisced about his friendship with the late Indian Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away in Delhi on Thursday night.
In an interview, Kasuri praised Singh as a historical figure dedicated to improving India-Pakistan bilateral relations. He highlighted Singh's vision for regional peace, quoting Singh's aspiration for seamless travel across the SAARC region.
Kasuri acknowledged Singh's significant role in the peace process and fostering mutual trust during his tenure. He expressed hopes for Singh's family to visit his birthplace and offered condolences to Singh's family and India.
