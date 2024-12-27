Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Visionary for Indo-Pak Peace

Pakistan's former foreign minister, Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, reminisced about his friendship with the late Indian Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away in Delhi on Thursday night.

In an interview, Kasuri praised Singh as a historical figure dedicated to improving India-Pakistan bilateral relations. He highlighted Singh's vision for regional peace, quoting Singh's aspiration for seamless travel across the SAARC region.

Kasuri acknowledged Singh's significant role in the peace process and fostering mutual trust during his tenure. He expressed hopes for Singh's family to visit his birthplace and offered condolences to Singh's family and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)