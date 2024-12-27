Remembering Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Reforms
Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders paid tribute to the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92. Singh was celebrated for his pioneering economic reforms in the 1990s and his compassionate leadership. A seven-day state mourning has been declared to honor his contributions.
Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP national convenor, paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence in New Delhi. Singh, known for his deep compassion and intellectual leadership, passed away at the age of 92 in the capital city on Thursday night.
In a message posted on platform X, Kejriwal expressed his respects for Singh, recalling his visionary economic reforms that shaped modern India. Several AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, were also present to pay their last respects to Singh, acknowledging his pivotal role in redefining India's trajectory during a critical time in history.
Manmohan Singh's 1991 Union budget is hailed as a landmark step that helped the nation overcome a severe financial crisis. To honor his legacy, a seven-day state mourning will be observed, with the national flag at half-mast across India during this period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
