Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Stalwart Behind Telangana's Statehood

The BRS, an opposition party in India, acknowledged the critical support of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the quest for Telangana's statehood. Following Singh's passing in Delhi, the party underscored his legacy and its commitment to honoring him.

K T Rama Rao, the Working President of BRS, along with other party leaders, will pay their respects at Singh's funeral in Delhi. The BRS President, K Chandrasekhar Rao, reflected on his cooperation with Singh during their time in government.

Recalling his tenure as union minister under Singh's leadership, KCR highlighted the former prime minister's unwavering support during the statehood movement. Singh, a key figure in India's economic reforms, passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, at the age of 92.

(With inputs from agencies.)