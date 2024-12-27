Left Menu

Barefoot Battle: Annamalai's Unique Protest Against DMK's Reign

BJP leader Annamalai vows not to wear footwear until DMK is overthrown, protesting against a sexual assault case at Anna University. He also engaged in self-flagellation as a cultural protest against perceived ongoing injustices in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 19:35 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Prakash Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prakash Reddy on Friday highlighted Tamil Nadu BJP state president Annamalai's unique protest by abstaining from wearing footwear until the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government is ousted. Reddy pointed to Annamalai's act of self-flagellation over a recent sexual assault incident at Anna University in Chennai as a testament to his commitment.

Annamalai declared he would forgo sandals until defeating the DMK, accusing the party of misrule. He embarked on a 48-day fast, symbolizing his mission to topple the incumbent party. Annamalai's self-inflicted whipping was a bold gesture of protest against the DMK government's handling of the Anna University case.

The BJP leader argued that such acts of self-punishment resonate deeply with Tamil cultural traditions, underscoring his protest against ongoing injustices. Opposition parties have criticized the DMK government's alleged failure in maintaining law and order, following the arrest of one suspect in the alleged sexual assault case at Anna University.

(With inputs from agencies.)

