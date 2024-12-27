Honoring a Legacy: A Memorial for Manmohan Singh

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has formally requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate the funeral of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh at a location suitable for a memorial. This request, made via a letter following a phone discussion with the Prime Minister, underscores the significant contribution Dr. Singh made during his tenure.

Kharge highlighted Singh's profound impact on India's economic landscape, noting his expertise in handling fiscal matters during critical periods. Acknowledging the global respect Dr. Singh commanded, he emphasized the need for a commemorative site to honor his legacy.

Recalling President Obama's admiration for Singh's economic counsel, Kharge pointed out Dr. Singh's vital role alongside P V Narasimha Rao in steering India out of a severe economic crisis and towards prosperity. He appealed for a funeral and memorial befitting Singh's stature and contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)