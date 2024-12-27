Left Menu

Nation Mourns Manmohan Singh: Visionary Economist and Leader Remembered

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92. Known for his liberal economic reforms and leadership, Singh was respected globally. Leaders from various parties expressed condolences and highlighted his contributions to India's economy and politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-12-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has led tributes to the late Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, following his passing at the age of 92. Majhi, alongside Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia, honored Singh with floral tributes at the state secretariat Lok Seva Bhawan.

Singh, India's prime minister from 2004 to 2014, was hailed by Majhi as a 'great son of the country' who was revered worldwide for his economic prowess. His liberal policies initiated India's journey as a global economic powerhouse, and his tenure in office marked significant national development. Majhi extolled Singh's wisdom, politeness, and honesty as hallmarks of his political identity.

Condolences poured in from Congress and BJD leaders, emphasizing Singh's focus on uplifting the poor and middle-class. Senior Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik highlighted the impact of Singh's MGNREGA scheme on reducing unemployment, while BJD MP Sasmit Patra described Singh's death as the end of a 'glorious era of Indian leadership.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

