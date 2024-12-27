A Visionary Leader: The Legacy of Dr. Manmohan Singh

The world mourns the loss of Dr. Manmohan Singh, India's former prime minister and a pivotal figure in economic reform. Singh passed away at the age of 92, leaving behind a legacy characterized by his dedication to international diplomacy and India's economic growth.

Global leaders have paid tribute to his memory, recognizing his efforts in strengthening bilateral relations and his pivotal role in shaping India's economic landscape. Noted for his humility and intellect, Singh's influence will be remembered by countries like the US, Russia, and Sri Lanka.

India has announced a seven-day national mourning period to honor Singh, who is survived by his wife and three daughters. A towering presence in the fields of economics and politics, Singh's work laid the foundation for India's rise as a major economic power.

(With inputs from agencies.)