Left Menu

Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Manmohan Singh

The passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was mourned by former Union Minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, who praised Singh's leadership and economic policies, which transformed India's global standing. His dedication to the nation and influence on colleagues remain sources of inspiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:16 IST
Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar expressed deep sorrow on Friday over the passing of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting his empowering leadership qualities. Patil noted Singh's ability to guide and inspire those around him, underscoring his exceptional contribution as a leader.

Singh's tenure as finance minister and later as prime minister was marked by defining economic liberalisation that positioned India as a player on the global stage. His economic acumen not only helped rescue India from financial turmoil but also laid a pathway for enduring prosperity. At 92, Singh leaves behind a lasting legacy.

Patil, a contemporary of Singh during his time as Union home minister, and other leaders, like former Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh, echoed sentiments of respect and admiration. Deshmukh remarked on Singh's legacy as a transformative economist who commanded respect through unwavering service to the country and humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024