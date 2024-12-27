Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Manmohan Singh

Former Union minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar expressed deep sorrow on Friday over the passing of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting his empowering leadership qualities. Patil noted Singh's ability to guide and inspire those around him, underscoring his exceptional contribution as a leader.

Singh's tenure as finance minister and later as prime minister was marked by defining economic liberalisation that positioned India as a player on the global stage. His economic acumen not only helped rescue India from financial turmoil but also laid a pathway for enduring prosperity. At 92, Singh leaves behind a lasting legacy.

Patil, a contemporary of Singh during his time as Union home minister, and other leaders, like former Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh, echoed sentiments of respect and admiration. Deshmukh remarked on Singh's legacy as a transformative economist who commanded respect through unwavering service to the country and humanity.

