US Sanctions Georgia's Ex-PM Ivanishvili: A Blow to Democratic Progress

The United States has taken decisive action by imposing sanctions on Georgia's former prime minister, Bidzina Ivanishvili, as announced by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.

Blinken stated that Ivanishvili has played a detrimental role in hampering Georgia's democratic aspirations and its Euro-Atlantic future, aligning instead with Russian interests.

This move reflects escalating diplomatic tensions and underscores the US commitment to supporting democratic values in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)