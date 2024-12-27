Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Punjab Claims Lives

President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences after a tragic bus accident in Punjab's Bathinda district, which resulted in the loss of eight lives and injuries to over 20 people. The President prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured, conveying her heartfelt sympathies to the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, President Droupadi Murmu voiced her condolences following a fatal bus accident in Punjab's Bathinda district. The incident tragically claimed the lives of eight individuals while leaving more than 20 others injured.

The accident occurred when a private bus careened off a bridge, plummeting into a drain below, a local police report confirmed. The impact of the crash prompted an immediate response from emergency services.

President Murmu took to the social platform X, expressing her sorrow and support in Hindi for the bereaved families and wishing for a swift recovery for all the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

