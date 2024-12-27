Tragic Bus Accident in Punjab Claims Lives
President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences after a tragic bus accident in Punjab's Bathinda district, which resulted in the loss of eight lives and injuries to over 20 people. The President prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured, conveying her heartfelt sympathies to the affected families.
In a tragic turn of events, President Droupadi Murmu voiced her condolences following a fatal bus accident in Punjab's Bathinda district. The incident tragically claimed the lives of eight individuals while leaving more than 20 others injured.
The accident occurred when a private bus careened off a bridge, plummeting into a drain below, a local police report confirmed. The impact of the crash prompted an immediate response from emergency services.
President Murmu took to the social platform X, expressing her sorrow and support in Hindi for the bereaved families and wishing for a swift recovery for all the injured.
