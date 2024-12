Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Venezuela Investigates Argentine Officer

Venezuelan authorities have launched an investigation involving a member of Argentina's Gendarmeria national security force, suspected of links to international right-wing terrorism, according to Venezuela's attorney general.

The incident has intensified diplomatic tensions, with Venezuela also investigating Argentina's security chief and foreign minister. The Gendarmeria officer, Nahuel Gallo, was detained for entering Venezuela irregularly, prompting demands for his release from Argentina.

Venezuela accuses Gallo of attempting destabilizing actions with international far-right support. Argentina's officials label these accusations false, sparking further friction amid already strained relations between the two countries following diplomatic expulsions last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)