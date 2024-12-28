Farewell to a Visionary: Manmohan Singh's Final Journey

The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrived at Delhi's Nighambodh Ghat crematorium on Saturday for the last rites.

The procession, which reached the crematorium around 11.30 pm, marked the final chapter in Singh's storied life.

Earlier, Singh's body had been taken from his residence to the All India Congress Committee headquarters, where top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, paid their respects.

Adorned with flowers, the vehicle carrying Singh's remains departed the Congress headquarters, amidst chants of "Manmohan Singh amar rahe." The entourage--full of Congress workers and supporters--reflected the widespread respect and admiration for Singh.

Complemented by his wife Gursharan Kaur and family, the procession also saw participation from other political stalwarts like Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Singh, revered as the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away due to age-related complications last Thursday at AIIMS Delhi. He was 92. Observing his impact, the nation has declared a seven-day mourning period with national flags flown at half-mast.

(With inputs from agencies.)