A Nation Bids Farewell: The Final Journey of Manmohan Singh
On Saturday, India bid farewell to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was cremated with full state honors in New Delhi. His funeral saw tributes from national and international leaders, with President Joe Biden recognizing his role in strengthening US-India ties. Followers remembered him fondly.
- Country:
- India
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was cremated with full state honors at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Saturday. His eldest daughter, Upinder Singh, performed the rites as family, friends, and national leaders paid their final respects.
Among the dignitaries present were the King of Bhutan and Mauritius' foreign minister, who paid their last respects, reflecting the global admiration for Singh's leadership. The tributes extended further, with Congress leaders and followers from across the nation gathering at the AICC headquarters.
U.S. President Joe Biden acknowledged Singh's efforts in fortifying US-India relations, while in a remote district of Odisha, two tribals commemorated Singh's contribution to biodiversity conservation, remembering him for his impactful words and warm smile.
(With inputs from agencies.)
