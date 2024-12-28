A Nation Bids Farewell: The Final Journey of Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was cremated with full state honors at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Saturday. His eldest daughter, Upinder Singh, performed the rites as family, friends, and national leaders paid their final respects.

Among the dignitaries present were the King of Bhutan and Mauritius' foreign minister, who paid their last respects, reflecting the global admiration for Singh's leadership. The tributes extended further, with Congress leaders and followers from across the nation gathering at the AICC headquarters.

U.S. President Joe Biden acknowledged Singh's efforts in fortifying US-India relations, while in a remote district of Odisha, two tribals commemorated Singh's contribution to biodiversity conservation, remembering him for his impactful words and warm smile.

