Bidding Farewell to the Architect of India's Economic Reforms

The nation gathered in New Delhi on Saturday to bid farewell to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related complications. Notably, Singh was remembered for his pivotal role in India's economic reforms, serving as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.

Amidst the national mourning, two tribals from a remote district in Odisha, Raila Muduli and Chandra Pradhani, shared their heartfelt memories of being honored by Singh in 2012 for their contributions to biodiversity conservation. Their interactions with Singh reflected his gentle demeanor and enduring encouragement.

The former Prime Minister's funeral took place at Nigambodh Ghat with dignitaries such as President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying their respects. As the nation observes a seven-day mourning period, Singh's legacy continues to inspire countless individuals nationwide.

