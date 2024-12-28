Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Nitish Kumar of Being 'Captive'

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of being controlled by close aides, claiming he can no longer govern independently. Yadav addressed rumors about Kumar's potential political switch and criticized the current state of Bihar's governance, attributing mismanagement to Kumar's alleged lack of autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-12-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 16:08 IST
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of being held 'captive' by his close aides, alleging the veteran politician's inability to govern independently.

Speaking to journalists, Yadav dismissed rumors that Kumar might switch political allegiances again, underscoring his skepticism about Kumar's current decision-making autonomy. Yadav, who is now the Leader of the Opposition, criticized the handling of Bihar's affairs under Kumar, attributing governance issues to the control exerted by a select few advisors.

He cited the example of a reply to a letter from former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, which was addressed to Kumar but answered by JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha. Yadav questioned the legitimacy and decision-making dynamics within Kumar's party. He also expressed concern over the treatment of students protesting against an alleged BPSC exam question paper leak, advocating for the cancellation of the test, and criticizing the administration's harsh response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

