Telangana Assembly Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh's Legacy

The Telangana Legislative Assembly is set to convene on December 30 to honor the memory of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, according to official sources. The session, called by Speaker G Prasad Kumar, will commence at 10 AM.

This special session is dedicated to acknowledging Singh's pivotal role in the creation of Telangana state during his tenure as head of the UPA-II government in 2014. Officials indicated that the meeting is expected to last just one day, adding significance to the tribute, as the Assembly's winter session had already concluded on December 21.

Manmohan Singh, aged 92, who passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi on December 26, is remembered as the architect of India's economic reforms. His funeral was held today, marking the end of an era in Indian politics and governance.

