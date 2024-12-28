Telangana Assembly Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh's Legacy
The Telangana Legislative Assembly will convene on December 30 to honor former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his significant contributions, particularly in the formation of Telangana state. Singh, who passed away at the age of 92, was a pivotal figure in India's economic reforms.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana Legislative Assembly is set to convene on December 30 to honor the memory of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, according to official sources. The session, called by Speaker G Prasad Kumar, will commence at 10 AM.
This special session is dedicated to acknowledging Singh's pivotal role in the creation of Telangana state during his tenure as head of the UPA-II government in 2014. Officials indicated that the meeting is expected to last just one day, adding significance to the tribute, as the Assembly's winter session had already concluded on December 21.
Manmohan Singh, aged 92, who passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi on December 26, is remembered as the architect of India's economic reforms. His funeral was held today, marking the end of an era in Indian politics and governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A Tribute to Manmohan Singh: The Architect of India's Economic Reforms Passes Away
Remembering Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Reforms
Remembering Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Reforms
Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Reforms Passes Away
Manmohan Singh: The Humble Architect of India's Economic Reforms