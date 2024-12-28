Left Menu

Telangana Assembly Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh's Legacy

The Telangana Legislative Assembly will convene on December 30 to honor former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his significant contributions, particularly in the formation of Telangana state. Singh, who passed away at the age of 92, was a pivotal figure in India's economic reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-12-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 16:41 IST
Telangana Assembly Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh's Legacy
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Legislative Assembly is set to convene on December 30 to honor the memory of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, according to official sources. The session, called by Speaker G Prasad Kumar, will commence at 10 AM.

This special session is dedicated to acknowledging Singh's pivotal role in the creation of Telangana state during his tenure as head of the UPA-II government in 2014. Officials indicated that the meeting is expected to last just one day, adding significance to the tribute, as the Assembly's winter session had already concluded on December 21.

Manmohan Singh, aged 92, who passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi on December 26, is remembered as the architect of India's economic reforms. His funeral was held today, marking the end of an era in Indian politics and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024