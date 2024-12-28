Debate Over Youth Voting Age Sparks Election Delay Concerns
Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus suggests lowering the voting age to 17, which raises concerns from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party about potential election delays. BNP's Alamgir highlights that the change would necessitate a new voter list and urges stakeholders' consultation before any policy change.
The proposal by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to lower the minimum voting age in Bangladesh to 17 has stirred a debate, with concerns about its impact on election processes. Yunus, who heads the interim government, suggested this change to empower youth in shaping their future.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) responded sharply, warning of possible electoral delays. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir pointed out that a new voter list would be required, leading to potential setbacks. Alamgir noted a public perception that the government might be intentionally slowing down the election procedure.
The BNP emphasized the need for stakeholders' input and suggested that the Election Commission should take the lead in any age-related discussions. The minimum voting age currently stands at 18, which BNP leaders argue is universally accepted. Yunus mentioned elections might occur by early 2026 after updating the voter list.
