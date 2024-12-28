Left Menu

Escalation at the Border: Afghan-Pakistan Tensions Rise

The Afghanistan Defence Ministry launched strikes inside Pakistan in response to Pakistani airstrikes, resulting in numerous casualties. The targeted sites were identified as hideouts for hostile elements. This has heightened tensions between the two countries, with Pakistan accusing the Taliban of insufficient efforts to control militant activities.

Updated: 28-12-2024 17:30 IST
Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan escalated this weekend after Afghanistan's Defence Ministry launched retaliatory strikes inside Pakistan. The operation targeted points that were deemed hideouts for dangerous elements, responsible for organizing attacks inside Afghanistan.

Last week's airstrikes by Pakistan in Afghanistan's eastern Paktika province led to numerous deaths, primarily women and children, prompting a stern response from Afghan forces. Reports from Hurriyet Daily News indicated the death toll included 19 Pakistani troops and three Afghan civilians.

The events have further strained relations, with Pakistan claiming the Taliban's inadequate action on mitigating cross-border insurgency. However, Taliban authorities counter such claims, asserting no attacks are conducted from Afghan territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

