Left Menu

Memorial Controversy: BJP vs Congress over Manmohan Singh's Legacy

BJP president JP Nadda criticized Congress for politicizing Manmohan Singh's funeral arrangements. The Congress claimed that Singh was disrespected by the government during his cremation. Nadda said the government had allocated a memorial spot for Singh, accusing Congress of spreading misinformation and engaging in 'cheap politics.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 20:51 IST
Memorial Controversy: BJP vs Congress over Manmohan Singh's Legacy
memorial
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president JP Nadda has accused the Congress of engaging in 'cheap politics' surrounding the funeral arrangements for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. According to Nadda, the government had allocated a specific spot for Singh's memorial and informed his family, countering Congress claims.

The controversy arose after Congress alleged an insult to Singh by organizing his cremation at Nigambodh Ghat instead of a designated memorial site. Rahul Gandhi denounced it as a significant insult to Singh, the first Sikh Prime Minister of India.

Nadda criticized Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for politicizing the issue, stating that the Congress had not properly respected Singh during his lifetime and was now using his legacy for political gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024