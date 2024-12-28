Memorial Controversy: BJP vs Congress over Manmohan Singh's Legacy

BJP president JP Nadda has accused the Congress of engaging in 'cheap politics' surrounding the funeral arrangements for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. According to Nadda, the government had allocated a specific spot for Singh's memorial and informed his family, countering Congress claims.

The controversy arose after Congress alleged an insult to Singh by organizing his cremation at Nigambodh Ghat instead of a designated memorial site. Rahul Gandhi denounced it as a significant insult to Singh, the first Sikh Prime Minister of India.

Nadda criticized Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for politicizing the issue, stating that the Congress had not properly respected Singh during his lifetime and was now using his legacy for political gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)